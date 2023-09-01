ADVERTISEMENT

Maruti Suzuki reports highest-ever monthly sales of 1.89 lakh units in August

September 01, 2023 02:22 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST - New Delhi

The car manufacturer posted a 16% year-on-year increase in sales last month

PTI

Representational image of a Maruti Suzuki showroom | Photo Credit: Reuters

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday reported its highest-ever monthly wholesales at 1,89,082 units in August.

The auto major's dispatches to dealers last month were 14% higher as compared to 1,65,173 units in August.

Total domestic passenger vehicle sales were at 1,56,114 units as against 1,34,166 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 16%, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Sales of mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined to 12,209 units last month from 22,162 units in August 2022, it added.

Dispatch of compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis and Swift rose to 72,451 units over 71,557 units in the year-ago period.

Utility vehicles, consisting of Brezza, Grand Vitara, Jimny, Ertiga and XL6, clocked sales of 58,746 units last month as compared to 26,932 units in August last year.

MSI said its exports last month stood at 24,614 units as against 21,481 units in the same month last year.

