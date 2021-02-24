Maruti Suzuki drives in new Swift at ₹5.73 lakh

New Delhi:

24 February 2021 11:47 IST

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday announced the launch of all-new Swift 2021, with price starting from ₹5.73 lakh and going up to ₹8.41 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

“Since its launch in 2005, Swift has revolutionised the premium hatchback segment in India. Swift with its sporty performance, upright stance and unmistakable road presence emphasizes individuality that stands out from the crowd. This ‘coming of the age’ car was designed keeping in mind the evolved preferences of the modern day customer,” Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India said.

Mr. Srivastava added that over the years, Swift has had nearly 2.4 million customers.

The new Swift is equipped with ‘Next Gen K-Series Dual Jet Dual VVT engine with Idle Start Stop (ISS) technology and promises to fuel efficiency of 23.20 km/l in manual transmission (MT) and 23.76 km/l in automatic gear shift (AGS) variants.

“Available in both Manual and AGS variants, the new K-series engine also offers an increased power output of 66KW@6000rpm to further exhilarate the drive experience,” the company said.

The five manual variants of the car are priced between ₹5.73 lakh and ₹7.91 lakh, while the four AGS variants are priced between ₹6.86 lakh and ₹8.41 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

“We thank our customers for their unwavering support throughout and are confident that the new Swift will also win the appreciation of our customers,” he added.

The new Swift comes with features such as cruise control, idle start and stop, a 10.67cm coloured TFT display and a Smartplay Studio infotainment system.

It also offers Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with hill-hold in AGS variants, which the company said detect vehicle skid movement and restrain the same. “It does not allow the vehicle to roll-back on inclined slopes in stop-start traffic condition...it also comes equipped with a host of safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, Pre-tensioner and force limiter seat belts, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder, reverse parking sensors with a rear view camera…”