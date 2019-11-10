Industry

Maruti Suzuki cuts production for ninth month in a row

Assembled cars seen at the Maruti Suzuki plant at Manesar. File

Assembled cars seen at the Maruti Suzuki plant at Manesar. File

The company produced a total of 1,19,337 units in October as against 1,50,497 units in the same month a year ago, MSI said in a regulatory filing

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) reduced its production by 20.7% in October, making it the ninth straight month since the country’s largest carmaker lowered its output.

The company produced a total of 1,19,337 units in October as against 1,50,497 units in the same month a year ago, MSI said in a regulatory filing.

Suzuki Motor's second-quarter profit falls 32% as India, Japan sales slump

Suzuki Motor’s second-quarter profit falls 32% as India, Japan sales slump

Passenger vehicles’ production last month stood at 1,17,383 units as against 1,48,318 units in October 2018, a decline of 20.85%, it added.

Production of mini and compact segment cars, including Alto, New WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno and Dzire stood at 85,064 units as against 1,08,462 units in October last year, down 21.57%.

Production of utility vehicles such as Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and S-Cross, however, increased marginally to 22,736 units as compared with 22,526 units a year ago.

Mid-sized sedan Ciaz saw its production fall to 1,922 units in October from 3,513 units in the same month last year.

Light commercial vehicle Super Carry’s production was also trimmed to 1,954 units last month from 2,179 units in October 2018, the filing said.

In September, the automaker had cut its production by 17.48% to 1,32,199 units.

