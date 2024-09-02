ADVERTISEMENT

Maruti Suzuki cuts prices of select trims of Alto K10, S-Presso

Published - September 02, 2024 09:40 pm IST - New Delhi

The price of S-Presso LXI Petrol has been reduced by ₹2,000 and the price of Alto K10 VXI Petrol has been reduced by ₹6,500

PTI

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10. | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday (September 2024) said it has reduced prices of select variants of entry-level models Alto K10 and S-Presso with immediate effect.

The price of S-Presso LXI Petrol has been reduced by ₹2,000 and the price of Alto K10 VXI Petrol has been reduced by ₹6,500, the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

The Alto K10 range is priced from ₹3.99 lakh and ₹5.96 lakh while the S-Presso trims are tagged between ₹4.26 lakh and ₹6.11 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

In August, sales of the company's mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined to 10,648 units last month as against 12,209 units a year ago.

