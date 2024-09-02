GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maruti Suzuki cuts prices of select trims of Alto K10, S-Presso

The price of S-Presso LXI Petrol has been reduced by ₹2,000 and the price of Alto K10 VXI Petrol has been reduced by ₹6,500

Published - September 02, 2024 09:40 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10. | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday (September 2024) said it has reduced prices of select variants of entry-level models Alto K10 and S-Presso with immediate effect.

The price of S-Presso LXI Petrol has been reduced by ₹2,000 and the price of Alto K10 VXI Petrol has been reduced by ₹6,500, the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

The Alto K10 range is priced from ₹3.99 lakh and ₹5.96 lakh while the S-Presso trims are tagged between ₹4.26 lakh and ₹6.11 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

In August, sales of the company's mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined to 10,648 units last month as against 12,209 units a year ago.

Related Topics

automobile

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.