Maruti Suzuki cuts Baleno RS price by ₹1 lakh

Earlier this week, the company had reduced prices of select models by ₹5,000.

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has reduced the price of its performance hatchback Baleno RS by ₹1 lakh.

Earlier this week, the company had reduced prices of select models by ₹5,000 (on ex-showroom prices). These included all variants of Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift Diesel, Celerio, Baleno Diesel, Ignis, Dzire Diesel, Tour S Diesel, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross, MSI said in a statement.

These models are priced in the range of ₹2.93 lakh and ₹11.49 lakh. In a regulatory filing, MSI said that along with the above reduction, it has also reduced the ex-showroom price of Baleno RS by ₹1 lakh.

The model now starts at a price of ₹7,88,913 (ex-showroom Delhi). MSI had positioned the Baleno RS as a ‘high-performance’ hatchback powered by a 1.0 litre boosterjet petrol engine, which delivers 20% more power than a naturally aspirated 1.2 litre petrol engine.

