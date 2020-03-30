Maruti Suzuki announces service, warranty extensions to support customers

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said it has extended warranty and service timelines of customer vehicles in wake of coronavirus pandemic.
“For customer vehicles, whose free service, warranty and extended warranty are scheduled to end in the period from March 15, 2020 to April 30, 2020 are now being extended up to June 30, 2020,” MSI said in a statement.
Shares of the company were trading at ₹4,453 apiece, 4.15% lower than their previous close on BSE.
