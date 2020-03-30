Industry

Maruti Suzuki announces service, warranty extensions to support customers

Assembled cars seen at the Maruti Suzuki plant at Manesar.

Assembled cars seen at the Maruti Suzuki plant at Manesar.   | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

Shares of the company were trading at ₹4,453 apiece, 4.15% lower than their previous close on BSE.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said it has extended warranty and service timelines of customer vehicles in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

“For customer vehicles, whose free service, warranty and extended warranty are scheduled to end in the period from March 15, 2020 to April 30, 2020 are now being extended up to June 30, 2020,” MSI said in a statement.

Shares of the company were trading at ₹4,453 apiece, 4.15% lower than their previous close on BSE.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 30, 2020 11:49:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/maruti-suzuki-announces-service-warranty-extensions-to-support-customers/article31203881.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY