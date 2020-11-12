Maruti S-Presso scores zero in NCAP’s crash test

NEW DELHI

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso received zero stars, while Hyundai Grand i10 Nios achieved just two stars for adult occupant protection in the latest round of crash tests conducted by the Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP). Kia Seltos, which was also tested, got a three-star rating.

As part of the ‘safer cars for India’ campaign, Global NCAP tested the entry-level version of all three cars. All three cars got two-star rating for child occupant protection.

“The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has achieved a disappointing zero star rating in Global NCAP’s new round of #SaferCarsForIndia crash tests,” the U.K.-based charity said. It added that the S-Presso was only fitted with a driver airbag as standard, while the other models offered both driver and passenger airbags as standard.

Global NCAP said it currently tests only frontal crash protection for occupants and not side impact and pedestrian protection.

“It is very disappointing that Maruti Suzuki, the manufacturer with the largest share of the Indian market, offers such low safety performance for Indian consumers,” Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP said.