Maruti reports double-digit sales growth in 2021; remains cautiously optimistic for 2022

New Delhi

01 January 2022 18:09 IST

The company’s domestic sales slipped 13% to 1,30,869 units last month as against 1,50,288 units in December 2020, it added.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Saturday reported a 13% year-on-year growth in wholesales during 2021, as it dispatched 13.97 lakh units to dealers during the period.

The country’s largest carmaker had dispatched 12.14 lakh units in 2020.

In an interaction with PTI, MSI Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said the company is optimistic about business in 2022 with pending orders alone stretching to over 2.3 lakh units.

Advertising

Advertising

“But then we are also affected by supply-side issues. With the supplies improving month-on-month and continued response from consumers, we are optimistic about the next year,” he noted.

However, there are still question marks regarding the state of the economy and the semiconductor shortage issue, Mr. Srivastava stated.

“What if the shortage continues and then there is Omicron as well. So, there are various uncertainties. But, if there is no calamity kind of thing then there is a case of optimism for next year as well,” he noted.

Elaborating on the overall passenger vehicle segment, Mr. Srivastava said the market has crossed the 30 lakh mark in the January-December period of 2021.

“It is only the third time that the 30 lakh mark has been breached inthe country in the January-December period,” he stated.

In December 2021, the company reported a 4% fall in total wholesales at 1,53,149 units.

MSI had dispatched 1,60,226 units in December 2020.

The company’s domestic sales slipped 13% to 1,30,869 units last month as against 1,50,288 units in December 2020, it added.

“The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during the month. The shortage primarily affected the production of vehicles sold in the domestic market,” the company stated.

The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact, it added.

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, fell 35% to 16,320 units as compared to 24,927 in the same month last year.

Similarly, sales of the compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, slumped 11% to 69,345 units as against 77,641 cars in December 2020.

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz declined to 1,204 units as compared with 1,270 units in December 2020.

Utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, rose 5% to 26,982 units as compared to 25,701 vehicles in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports, however, saw a two-fold jump to 22,280 units as against 9,938 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.