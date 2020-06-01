Industry

Maruti records 86% slump in May sales at 18,539 units

File photo of assembled cars at Maruti Suzuki plant in Manesar.

File photo of assembled cars at Maruti Suzuki plant in Manesar.   | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

The company said its showrooms have also started opening in accordance with centre and state guidelines in a graded manner

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday reported a 86.23% decline in total sales at 18,539 units in May.

The company had sold 1,34,641 units in May last year, MSI said in a statement.

Domestic sales declined by 88.93% to 13,888 units last month, as against 1,25,552 units in May 2019, it added.

The company exported 4,651 units last month, down 48.82% from 9,089 units in May 2019, MSI said.

The auto major said it has resumed manufacturing operations post lockdown, strictly in accordance with the government regulations and guidelines, from May 12 at its Manesar facility and from May 18 at its Gurugram facility.

Production also resumed at Suzuki Motor Gujarat, which manufactures cars on a contract basis for MSI, from May 25, it added.

Likewise, the company said its showrooms have also started opening in accordance with centre and state guidelines in a graded manner across different cities.

