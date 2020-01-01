Industry

Maruti posts 2.4% rise in car sales in December 2019

File photo of Maruti Suzuki stockyard.

In a regulatory filing, Maruti said it sold 124,375 vehicles in the domestic market in December as compared to 121,479 vehicles sold in the same month a year back.

Maruti Suzuki India on January 1 reported a 2.4% rise in car sales in the domestic market during December, as higher demand for compact models such as New WagonR offset a slump in small cars.

After including exports and sales to other original equipment manufacturer (OEM), the firm clocked a 3.9% rise in sales to 133,296 vehicles.

Its popular models such as Alto, which are categorised by the company as ‘mini’ cars, saw sales drop 13.6% to 23,883 pieces. This was more than offset by a near 28% rise in its ‘Compact’ category cars such as New WagonR, Swift, Celerio and Dzire to 65,673.

Mid-sized Ciaz saw a 62.3% drop in sales to 1,786 while utility vehicles such as Gypsy and Ertiga posted a 17.7% rise to 23,808.

During April-December, Maruti said its domestic sales were down near 17% at 1.1 million units.

