Maruti output rises 5.9% to 1.5 lakh units

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Saturday said its total production in November had increased 5.9% to 1,50,221 units.

The company had produced a total of 1,41,834 units in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a regulatory filing. Passenger vehicles production stood at 1,46,577 units last month as compared with 1,39,084 units in November 2019, a growth of 5.38%.

Production of mini cars comprising the Alto and S-Presso models climbed marginally to 24,336 units last month as against 24,052 units a year earlier. Manufacturing of compact cars WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno, Dzire rose 8.93% to 85,118 units.