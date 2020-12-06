Industry

Maruti output rises 5.9% to 1.5 lakh units

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Saturday said its total production in November had increased 5.9% to 1,50,221 units.

The company had produced a total of 1,41,834 units in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a regulatory filing. Passenger vehicles production stood at 1,46,577 units last month as compared with 1,39,084 units in November 2019, a growth of 5.38%.

Production of mini cars comprising the Alto and S-Presso models climbed marginally to 24,336 units last month as against 24,052 units a year earlier. Manufacturing of compact cars WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno, Dzire rose 8.93% to 85,118 units.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 6, 2020 3:05:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/maruti-output-rises-59-to-15-lakh-units/article33260053.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY