Maruti opens bookings for fourth generation Dzire

Updated - November 04, 2024 02:57 pm IST - MUMBAI

“By combining advanced powertrain options with thoughtfully curated features, the All-New Dzire is poised to deliver an exceptional experience,” an official said

The Hindu Bureau

The bookings can be made at any ARENA showroom or by logging on to www.marutisuzuki.com/dzire with an initial payment of ₹11,000.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), has commenced bookings for the 4th generation Dzire at any ARENA showroom or by logging on to www.marutisuzuki.com/dzire with an initial payment of ₹11,000.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India said, “The Dzire’s extraordinary journey since 2008 has made it India’s favourite sedan, winning the trust of more than 27 lakh customers.”

“With the All-New Dzire, we have crafted something that’s not just the best in its segment but goes beyond conventional expectations. Its modern design philosophy, superior comfort and cutting-edge technology represent the perfect synthesis of what customers love about Dzire and what they aspire for in a modern sedan,” he said.

“By combining advanced powertrain options with thoughtfully curated features, the All-New Dzire is poised to deliver an exceptional experience,” he added.

