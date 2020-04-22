Maruti Manesar plant gets go-ahead for operations

Exactly a month after Maruti Suzuki India Limited shut down production and office operations across Haryana on March 22, its Manesar plant has been given permission to resume operations in a single shift with restricted number of staff and vehicles.

The company’s spokesperson, however, said the decision to resume production had not been taken yet.

The certificate to resume operations said the “authorised strength” of the company during the lockdown period would be 4,696 persons and 50 vehicles and it could run in a single shift. However, it later said the application was recommended for permission to operate for 600 employees.

Additional Chief Secretary V.S. Kundu told The Hindu that the company could resume operations after they put in place measures for social distancing and safe management of the workers. He said it depended on the company as to how long they took to prepare their premises for it.

The company spokesperson said no decision was taken on the resumption of production because the Gurugram and Manesar plants were interlinked and the permission was not granted for the former. The company could also not function in isolation without its vendors.

There was confusion over the number of staff members allowed as well, since different numbers were quoted, and “our team was in talks with the government on this and other related issued,” he said.

In a press statement on March 22, the company announced the shutting down of its all private and corporate establishments till further orders.

Manesar Industries Welfare Association vice-president Manmohan Gaind welcomed the grant of permission to Maruti Suzuki, but added that the administration was slow in clearing applications by the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises seeking to resume operations. He said around 500 applications were pending with the administration and they should be disposed of fast.