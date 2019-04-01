Maruti, Hyundai car sales fall in March

Carmakers continued to witness subdued demand with most manufacturers posting a decline or low single-digit growth in domestic sales during March. However, for the 2018-19 financial year, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai posted their best-ever sales numbers.

Market leader Maruti Suzuki saw a marginal decline of 0.7% in sales to over 1.47 lakh units as against sales of more than 1.48 lakh passenger vehicles in March 2018.

The company said sales of mini and compact segment cars (Alto, WagonR. Ignis, Celerio, Swift, Baleno and Dzire) fell 6.6% to 99,358 units, while sales of Ciaz were down 15% to 3,672 units. However, sales of utility vehicles — Gypsy, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross — were up 12.3% to 25,563 units and those of vans (Omni, Echo) were up 20% to 16,438 units. The sales of its LCV Super Carry stood at 2,582 units, up 82.9%.

However, for the full year 2018-19, the company posted the highest annual domestic sales of over 17.53 lakh units, a growth of 6.1% over the previous year.

Likewise, for Hyundai Motor India, March domestic sales declined 7.6% to 44,350 units. However, for the full year, it posted its highest ever domestic volume of over 5.45 lakh units, a growth of 1.7%.

Tata Motors’ domestic sales dropped by 1% to 68,709 units in March 2019 “as weak consumer sentiment continued,” while for the full year, sales were up 16% at 6.7 lakh units. Domestic passenger vehicle sales fell 12% in March to 17,810 units, while full-year sales were highest in the last six years at over 2.1 lakh, a growth of 12% over the previous year.

In the commercial vehicles segment, the firm witnessed a 4% growth to 50,917 units in March, and full year sales growing 17% to more than 4.68 lakh units.

“The market however, continues to exhibit subdued demand on the back of lingering effects of the liquidity crisis, lag-effect of the implementation of revised axle load norms, slowing economy and weak IIP growth ,” the company said.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor said it sold 2% more vehicles in India in March at 12,818 units. N. Raja, deputy managing director, said: “We are happy to have clocked a growth of 7% in domestic sales in FY19 as compared to FY18…However, consumer spending has weakened in the pre-election phase and the business sentiment has dampened temporarily.”

Mahindra & Mahindra reported 1% increase in domestic sales at 59,012 units in March. However, the growth stood at 9% for the entire year with over 5.7 lakh units sold. In March 2019, the company sold 27,646 passenger vehicles, a growth of 4% as opposed to a decline of 4% in sales of commercial vehicles to 24,423 units.

Rajan Wadhera, president, automotive sector, M&M Ltd., said: “We have closed FY19 with robust double digit growth of 11% [domestic + exports] at an overall level, despite strong headwinds faced by the Indian automotive industry this year. This growth has been supported by our three new product launches, which have been well received in the market.”

New Amaze drives sales

Honda Cars India said it sold 17,202 units in March 2019 as compared to 13,574 units in the same month last year, a growth of 27%. In 2018-19, sales were up 8% to over 1.83 lakh units against over 1.7 lakh units in FY18. Rajesh Goel, senior vice-president and director, sales and marketing, Honda Cars India, said: “Strong sales efforts from the dealers and company during the prevailing tough market scenario resulted in this growth rate, which is ahead of the industry. One of our growth drivers was the All New Amaze…”

Truck major Ashok Leyland Ltd. reported a decline of 7% in its March sales figures in the domestic market for trucks and buses.

The firm sold 15,235 units against 16,315 units in the year-earlier period. The sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicle trucks were down by 8% to 13,134, buses grew by 5% to 2,101. Light commercial vehicles grew by 1% to 5,286 units.