Maruti cuts production by 5.38% in Feb.

New Delhi

06 March 2020 22:35 IST

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India cut production by 5.38% in February to 1,40,933 units, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

Total passenger vehicle production stood at 1,40,370 units last month, a decline of 4.87% from a year earlier, it added.

Advertising

Advertising

The company increased production of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso by 5.16% at 29,676 units.

However, it reduced production of compact cars, including WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno, OEM Model (Glanza supplied to Toyota) and Dzire by 5.55% to 75,142 units as compared to 79,556 units in February last year.