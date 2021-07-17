Market recovering, digital seeing quicker adoption: LTI

‘Pandemic brought local IT firms into the global limelight’

L&T Infotech’s growth reflected the ‘evolving dynamics of a steadily recovering market and accelerated adoption of digital’, said Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) CEO & MD Sanjay Jalona.

Mr. Jalona also pointed out that the Indian information technology industry had provided ‘exemplary’ support in enabling the world to navigate ‘these unprecedented times’.

“The pandemic has brought domestic tech players under the global limelight,” Mr. Jalona said. “I would like to acknowledge the commendable contribution of millions of youth of our nation,” he added.

LTI registered a revenue growth of 17.4% to ₹3,462.5 crore for the quarter ended June 30. Net income grew 19.3% to ₹496.8 crore.

“We are excited about the cloud and data opportunities which will be the main drivers of technology and business transformation in the years to come,” Mr. Jalona said.

LTI also announced a special dividend of ₹10 per equity share to commemorate the completion of five years since its listing on the Indian stock exchanges.

In the period, the company grew at a compounded annual growth rate of 13.5%.