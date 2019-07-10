Maritime Anti-Corruption Network starts port integrity campaign in India

Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN), a global business network of over 110 companies working to tackle corruption in the maritime industry, has announced the launch of a Port Integrity Campaign in India.

The campaign, which aims to reduce and (in the long term) eliminate integrity issues and bottlenecks to trade during operations in Indian ports, is a collective action of MACN, the Government of India, international organizations, and local industry stakeholders. The pilot of the campaign will take place in Mumbai ports (MbPT and JNPT) and will run until October this year.

The main activities of the campaign include implementation of integrity training for port officials and the establishment of clear escalation and reporting processes. Following the pilot, MACN plans to expand the program to other Indian ports.

"MACN’s experiences in locations including Nigeria, the Suez Canal, and Argentina show us that real change is possible when all parties are engaged," said Cecilia Müller Torbrand, Executive Director, MACN.

The Ministry of Shipping, India, in a statement said: "We are committed to ensuring that vessels calling port in India do not face unnecessary obstacles or illicit demands. Tackling these issues is good for the shipping industry, for port workers, and for India as a trade destination. We are pleased to be joining forces with MACN and other stakeholders to implement concrete actions with the potential for real impact."