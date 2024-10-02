ADVERTISEMENT

Mankind Pharma gets CCI nod for BSV acquisition

Published - October 02, 2024 11:03 pm IST - MUMBAI

Mankind Pharma Ltd. receives regulatory approvals for 100% acquisition of Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd. worth ₹13,630 crore

The Hindu Bureau

Mankind Pharma logo. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Mankind Pharma Ltd. said it had obtained regulatory approvals including the approval from the Competition Commission of India for 100% acquisition of Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd. (BSV). 

“The Proposed Transaction is subject to completion of remaining customary conditions precedent as contemplated in the Share Purchase Agreements,” the company said in a filing with exchanges.

Mankind Pharma transfers OTC business to subsidiary

The company hadannounced the execution of the Share Purchase Agreement dated July 25, 2024, amongst the company, BSV and the sellers Ansamira Ltd. and Miransa Ltd., (affiliates of funds managed by Advent International), and certain minority shareholders i.e. Bhaskar Iyer and Abhijit Mukherjee for the proposed acquisition of 100% stake in BSV for ₹13,630 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US