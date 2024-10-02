Mankind Pharma gets CCI nod for BSV acquisition

Mankind Pharma Ltd. said it had obtained regulatory approvals including the approval from the Competition Commission of India for 100% acquisition of Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd. (BSV).

“The Proposed Transaction is subject to completion of remaining customary conditions precedent as contemplated in the Share Purchase Agreements,” the company said in a filing with exchanges.

The company hadannounced the execution of the Share Purchase Agreement dated July 25, 2024, amongst the company, BSV and the sellers Ansamira Ltd. and Miransa Ltd., (affiliates of funds managed by Advent International), and certain minority shareholders i.e. Bhaskar Iyer and Abhijit Mukherjee for the proposed acquisition of 100% stake in BSV for ₹13,630 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.