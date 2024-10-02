GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mankind Pharma gets CCI nod for BSV acquisition

Mankind Pharma Ltd. receives regulatory approvals for 100% acquisition of Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd. worth ₹13,630 crore

Published - October 02, 2024 11:03 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Mankind Pharma logo. File

Mankind Pharma logo. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Mankind Pharma Ltd. said it had obtained regulatory approvals including the approval from the Competition Commission of India for 100% acquisition of Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd. (BSV). 

“The Proposed Transaction is subject to completion of remaining customary conditions precedent as contemplated in the Share Purchase Agreements,” the company said in a filing with exchanges.

Mankind Pharma transfers OTC business to subsidiary

The company hadannounced the execution of the Share Purchase Agreement dated July 25, 2024, amongst the company, BSV and the sellers Ansamira Ltd. and Miransa Ltd., (affiliates of funds managed by Advent International), and certain minority shareholders i.e. Bhaskar Iyer and Abhijit Mukherjee for the proposed acquisition of 100% stake in BSV for ₹13,630 crore.

