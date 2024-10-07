Manish Tiwary to take over driving seat of Nestle India, Suresh Narayanan to retire in 2025

FMCG major Nestle India on Monday (October 7, 2024) announced a change of leadership with the appointment of Manish Tiwary as the Managing Director of the company after the incumbent, Suresh Narayanan, retires in July next year.

Mr. Tiwary, who was the country manager of Amazon India, was appointed as the Managing Director of Nestle India effective from August 1, 2025, according to a regulatory filing.

Mr. Narayanan will retire as Chairman & Managing Director of Nestle India on July 31, 2025 after serving 26 years, it added.

The nominations have been received from the Swiss parent firm Nestle SA.

However, "the proposal is subject to necessary approval," said Nestle India.

Mr. Tiwary is a Director at Amazon Digital Services and More Consumer Brand.

He will step down from his directorship on October 30, 2024, the statement said.

Mr. Tiwary, an alumnus of IIM Bangalore has nearly three decades of experience in leading large-scale operations and strategic initiatives in e-commerce and consumer goods sector.

He joined Amazon in 2016 after a 20-year career with Anglo Dutch FMCG giant Unilever.