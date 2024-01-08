MakeMyTrip observes 3,400% rise in Lakshadweep searches on platform since PM Modi’s visit

January 08, 2024 03:47 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST - New Delhi

MakeMyTrip on January 8 said it has observed a 3,400% increase in on-platform searches for Lakshadweep ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the islands.

"We have observed a 3400 per cent increase in on-platform searches for Lakshadweep ever since Honorable PM's visit. This interest in Indian beaches has inspired us to launch a 'Beaches of India' campaign on the platform with offers and discounts to encourage Indian travellers to explore country's stunning beaches. Keep watching this space!," MakeMyTrip said in a post on social media platform X.

Lakshadweep has emerged as a preferred tourist destination after Mr. Modi's visit. A number of people started comparing the Indian island with globally sought-after beach destinations like Maldives and Seychelles. This came close on the heels of comments by Maldivian Ministers against the Indian Prime Minister on social media, triggering a diplomatic row between the two nations.

Meanwhile, the Maldivian envoy to India was on Monday summoned to the External Affairs Ministry and was conveyed strong concern over remarks posted on social media against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by a number of Ministers of the Maldives, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government of the Maldives on Sunday suspended three Deputy Ministers for derogatory social media posts against Mr. Modi.

The three Deputy Ministers criticised Mr. Modi for his post on 'X' following his visit to Lakshadweep, inferring that it was an attempt to project the Union Territory as an alternative tourist destination to the Maldives.

According to Maldivian media reports, Deputy Ministers in the Youth Ministry, Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid, have been suspended over their posts.

In New Delhi, official sources said the Indian high commission in Male strongly raised the matter with the Maldivian Foreign Ministry on Sunday.

The disparaging remarks by the Ministers have drawn flak in India, with many celebrities urging people on X to explore domestic tourist destinations instead of going to the Maldives.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.