Industry

‘Make non-permanent staff eligible for shares’

PTI new delhi 08 July 2021 22:34 IST
Updated: 08 July 2021 22:37 IST

Ease sweat-equity norms: SEBI panel

An expert group constituted by SEBI has recommended that non-permanent staffers should be considered eligible to receive share-based employee benefits.

In addition, it has suggested relaxations with respect to the quantum of sweat equity shares that can be issued by new-age companies listed on the Innovators Growth Platform, according to a consultation paper issued by SEBI.

The group has made several policy recommendations in its report, including combining both sweat equity and SBEB(share-based (share-based employee benefits) regulations.

Advertising
Advertising

In addition, the panel considered various practical issues in relation to implementation of employee stock purchase schemes through a trust.

It recommended that non-permanent employees may also be considered for eligibility to receive share-based employee benefits. Accordingly, ‘employees,’ as defined by firms, should be eligible under the SBEB regulations, as opposed to earlier position of only ‘permanent employees.’

Comments
More In Business Industry
Read more...