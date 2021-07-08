Industry

‘Make non-permanent staff eligible for shares’

An expert group constituted by SEBI has recommended that non-permanent staffers should be considered eligible to receive share-based employee benefits.

In addition, it has suggested relaxations with respect to the quantum of sweat equity shares that can be issued by new-age companies listed on the Innovators Growth Platform, according to a consultation paper issued by SEBI.

The group has made several policy recommendations in its report, including combining both sweat equity and SBEB(share-based (share-based employee benefits) regulations.

In addition, the panel considered various practical issues in relation to implementation of employee stock purchase schemes through a trust.

It recommended that non-permanent employees may also be considered for eligibility to receive share-based employee benefits. Accordingly, ‘employees,’ as defined by firms, should be eligible under the SBEB regulations, as opposed to earlier position of only ‘permanent employees.’


Related Articles
