Major destinations for sugar exports are Indonesia, Afghanistan

COIMBATORE

16 April 2021 22:57 IST

Major destinations for sugar exports from India this season (October 2020 to September 2021) are Indonesia and Afghanistan, according to the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA).

The Association, quoting market reports and information from ports, said in a statement that 29.72 lakh tonnes of sugar have been exported so far this season compared with the 30.64 lakh tonnes in the previous season.

However, the current season’s exports include 4.48 lakh tonnes exported under MAEQ (Maximum Admissible Export Quota) of 2019-2020 season, which was extended till December 31, 2020. The export quota for the 2020-2021 season is 60 lakh tonnes.

Advertising

Advertising

Industry sources said that during the last season, major sugar exports from India were to Iran and Afghanistan. This year, with currency restrictions, exports to Iran were affected.

The traditional market for sugar exports from Thailand was Indonesia. With less production in Thailand, Indian exports to Indonesia have picked up.

The ISMA added that mills in the country had produced 290.91 lakh tonnes of sugar till April 15 this season against 248.25 lakh tonnes in the previous season.