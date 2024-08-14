Mahindra unveils Thar Roxx starting ₹12.99 lakh

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Published - August 14, 2024 11:01 pm IST - MUMBAI

Lalatendu Mishra
Lalatendu Mishra
Mahindra unveils Thar Roxx.

Mahindra unveils Thar Roxx. | Photo Credit: Lalatendu Mishra

Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) maker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Wednesday (August 14, 2024) announced the introduction of Thar Roxx, a five-door SUV with a starting price of ₹12.99 lakh ( ex showroom).

The diesel base version is priced at ₹13.99 lakh.

At this price this vehicle called “The SUV” will give a tough competition to Jeep Wrangler which is priced at over ₹67 lakh (ex show room).

M&M group MD & CEO Anish Shah said this is the next chapter of growth of the company which witnessed revival in sales four years back with the introduction of Mahindra Classic vehicles.

The company will announce more details and the prices of top models on Thursday (August 15, 2024).

