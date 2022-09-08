Mahindra unveils e-SUV XUV400

Firm sees huge opportunity in B,C segments

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 08, 2022 21:37 IST

M&M is in talks with three companies to set up charging infrastructure. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday globally unveiled XUV400, the firm’s first electric Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) in the Indian market.

The vehicle is based on the Inglo EV platform.

Talking after unveiling the e-SUV, Rajesh Jejurikar, ED – Auto and Farm Sectors, announced said the company would focus on both B & C segments (electric cars) that offer a huge market opportunity. 

“Currently, the market penetration of electric cars in India is negligible,” he said. “Therefore, we see a huge opportunity for electric SUVs. We will push this. Currently, B segment sells about 66,000 cars per month and C segment about 32,000 units,” he added.

“We are focused on creating a market category. We are open to pricing. We will start talking to customers and price will be announced by early January. Deliveries will begin by January end,” he said.

“XUV400 Fun Fest” for customers will be held across 16 key cities from November. Test drives will start during December and bookings will start from January onwards.

M&M is in talks with three companies to set up charging infrastructure. According to him, the SUV offers 456 km range on full charge and has the fastest acceleration among the cars available, according to the company.

