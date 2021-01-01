Mahindra tractor sales climb 23% in December

Tractors continued on a positive trajectory with major players posting double-digit growth in December.
M&M’s Farm Equipment Sector said domestic sales in the month had risen 23% to 21,173 units. Hemant Sikka, president-FES, M&M, said, “Wholesale volumes continued to be strong, fueled by restoration of channel inventory post the festive season, announcement of a hike in tractor prices by major OEMs and anticipation of sustained demand on the back of higher Rabi acreage, government support in Kharif procurement and rural development schemes.
“In the export market, we have sold 1,244 tractors, a growth of 60% over last year.”
Escorts Ltd.’s Agri Machinery Segment said domestic tractor sales grew 90% to 7,230 units.
“Post lockdown, this is the first month where we could supply as per the demand of customers, some of whom waited long to get their preferred tractor brand. Going forward, all macroeconomic factors remain in favour of continued growth and we do not expect any significant supply-demand gaps. Rising inflation, however, continues to be a worry,” it said.
Sonalika Tractors registered its highest-ever December sales of 11,540 units.
