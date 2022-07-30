Industry

Mahindra says it bagged one lakh bookings for Scorpio-N in 30 minutes

A view of the All New Scorpio-N.
Lalatendu Mishra Mumbai July 30, 2022 14:47 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 14:47 IST

One lakh bookings were made within 30 minutes of the commencement of booking at 11.00 a.m. on July 30, 2022 for the Mahindra’s All-New Scorpio-N , translating into an ex-showroom value of ₹18,000 crores / $2.3 billion. 

“Customers’ enthusiasm for the All-New Scorpio-N has been extraordinary — the Scorpio-N recorded 25,000 bookings within one minute of booking commencement,” the company said in a statement.

The deliveries will begin September 26, 2022, onwards. Over 20,000 units are planned for delivery by December 2022 wherein Z8L variant (the top most model) will be prioritised, the company said..

Mahindra said it will inform the customers about their delivery date by the end of August 2022.

“The booking website handled the huge rush of orders well, but there was a brief glitch with the payment gateway provider. Mahindra would like to assure the customers that their time stamp prior to payment is duly recorded on the booking platform, so each customer will have their rightful place in the order sequence and accordingly the first 25,000 will be considered for introductory prices based on this sequence,” the company said.

The introductory prices of the All-New  Scorpio-N variants are applicable for the first 25,000 bookings. The prices for the subsequent bookings will be as per the prices prevalent at the time of delivery.

Bookings for the vehicle will continue to be accepted online and at dealerships. 

