Mahindra recalls over 1 lakh units of XUV700 for wiring issue

August 19, 2023

Mahindra & Mahindra is recalling over 1 lakh units of its sports utility vehicle XUV700 to inspect wiring routing in engine bay, as per a regulatory filing.

The company said it will inspect wiring loom routing in the engine bay of 1,08,306 units of XUV700 manufactured between June 8, 2021 and June 28, 2023 for a potential risk of abrasion cut of wiring loom.

Also, 3,560 units of XUV400 vehicles manufactured between February 16, 2023 and June 5, 2023, will be inspected for ineffective spring return action of the brake potentiometer, M&M said.

The inspection and subsequent rectification will be carried out free of cost for all customers, who will be individually contacted by the company, the automaker said.

The action is in compliance with voluntary code on vehicle recall, it added.

