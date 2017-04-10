Mahindra partners Zoomcar for electric car sharing

Mahindra Electric on Monday announced a partnership with Zoomcar, a self—driven car—rental firm to promote shared mobility of electric cars in India.

This partnership will enable individuals to buy new all-electric Mahindra e2oPlus on ZAP, Zoomcar’s fractional car ownership programme, the company said in a statement.

The programme allows individuals to purchase e2oPlus on Zoomcar’s self-drive platform, list the vehicle on a dynamic basis whenever idle, get bookings from Zoomcar’s customer base, it added.

Mahindra Electric is the electric vehicles manufacturers of the diversified $ 17.8 billion Mahindra Group.

Commenting on the association, Mahindra Electric CEO Mahesh Babu said: “With this first—of—its—kind association with Zoomcar, we believe we will be able to make green mobility available to a larger audience.”

Zoomcar CEO and Co-Founder Greg Moran said electric cars on shared mobility platforms is the ultimate way forward n solving the urban transportation problem.

“We have seen growing demand for electric cars on Zoomcar in metros such as Bangalore, Delhi and Pune. Mahindra has always been a key OEM partner for us and with this new development, we are taking the association a step further,” he added.

After the initial roll out in the select cities, the program will be implemented in other cities as well, the company said.