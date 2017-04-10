Industry

Mahindra partners Zoomcar for electric car sharing

Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric, with e2o plus in Chennai. File Photo

Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric, with e2o plus in Chennai. File Photo  

Mahindra Electric is the electric vehicles manufacturers of the diversified $ 17.8 billion Mahindra Group.

 

Mahindra Electric on Monday announced a partnership with Zoomcar, a self—driven car—rental firm to promote shared mobility of electric cars in India.

This partnership will enable individuals to buy new all-electric Mahindra e2oPlus on ZAP, Zoomcar’s fractional car ownership programme, the company said in a statement.

The programme allows individuals to purchase e2oPlus on Zoomcar’s self-drive platform, list the vehicle on a dynamic basis whenever idle, get bookings from Zoomcar’s customer base, it added.

Mahindra Electric is the electric vehicles manufacturers of the diversified $ 17.8 billion Mahindra Group.

Commenting on the association, Mahindra Electric CEO Mahesh Babu said: “With this first—of—its—kind association with Zoomcar, we believe we will be able to make green mobility available to a larger audience.”

Zoomcar CEO and Co-Founder Greg Moran said electric cars on shared mobility platforms is the ultimate way forward n solving the urban transportation problem.

“We have seen growing demand for electric cars on Zoomcar in metros such as Bangalore, Delhi and Pune. Mahindra has always been a key OEM partner for us and with this new development, we are taking the association a step further,” he added.

After the initial roll out in the select cities, the program will be implemented in other cities as well, the company said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 6, 2020 6:39:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/mahindra-partners-zoomcar-for-electric-car-sharing/article17903759.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY