Mahindra October auto sales up 20% YoY to 96,648 units; SUV sales up 25%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd sold a total of 96,648 vehicles including exports for the month of October as compared with 80,679 units a year ago, up 20%.

For the month, the company reported the highest-ever SUV sales of 54,504 vehicles, a 25% growth Year on Year (YoY).

Including exports, the total SUV sales were 55,571 units. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 28812 units. Total exports went up by 89% to 3,506 units.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “The month began on a fantastic note with Thar ROXX garnering 1.7 lakh bookings in the first 60 minutes [of opening of booking] and the positive momentum continued across the SUV portfolio through the festive season.”

Good monsoon yields 30% higher tractor sales

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited’s Farm Equipment Sector (FES), for October 2024, has reported total tractor sales (Domestic + Exports) at 65,453 units, as against 50,460 units for the same period last year, up 30% Exports for the month remained flat at 1,127 units.

Domestic sales in October 2024 were at 64,326 units, as against 49,336 units during October 2023, up 30%.

Hemant Sikka, president, Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, said “The tractor industry has seen very robust growth on the back of many positive factors coming together, notable being a very good monsoon, a good Kharif crop, high reservoir levels which will help in Rabi crops and the government’s announcement of higher MSP on key Rabi crops.”

“With festive season providing momentum to positive sentiments, we expect demand to remain strong in the coming months,” he added.