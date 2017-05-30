Mahindra & Mahindra Q4 profit rises about 20%

Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. posted a nearly 20% rise in fourth-quarter profit after tax on Tuesday, beating analysts' estimate.

Profit after tax came in at 7.25 billion rupees ($112.17 million) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with 6.05 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 6.91 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Total income rose 4% to 123.20 billion rupees.