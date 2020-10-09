Mahindra Holidays acquires minority stake in Rocksport

“This strategic investment in Rocksport will help Club Mahindra increase its customer engagement avenues and offer newer adventure experiences to its members and guests at its resorts across India,” MHRIL said.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited (MHRIL), has announced the acquisition of a strategic minority stake (6.67% stake) in Great Rocksport Private Limited, Asia’s largest adventure programme that introduces participants to the exciting world of soft adventure activities and outdoor experiences for an unspecified amount.

Kavinder Singh, MD & CEO, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited, said, “Our strategic investment in Rocksport will help to enhance outdoor experience offerings at our resorts. Our members and their families will also have access to specially curated Rocksport programmes in the cities.”

Manish Gupta, Chairman, Great Rocksport Private Limited, said, “With this partnership, we are offering our cutting-edge adventure programmes to MHTIL’s members and guests. Our programmes provide exposure to multiple types of adventure experiences and help transform the participants by developing their self-confidence, willpower, focus and leadership qualities.”

Rocksport is engaged in providing outdoor entertainment, adventure programmes, educational adventure tours and the retailing of branded adventure products in India. It also promotes an active lifestyle and brings participants closer to nature.

“This strategic investment in Rocksport will help Club Mahindra increase its customer engagement avenues and offer newer adventure experiences to its members and guests at its resorts across India,” MHRIL said.