Mahindra Electric Mobility rolls out cargo e-3 wheeler

Zor Grand variants are priced at ₹3.94 lakh, ₹3.90 lakh and ₹3.60 lakh

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
August 29, 2022 21:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The new three-wheeler is targeted mostly at institutional buyers and fleet operators that operate in e-com and logistics spaces. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd. (MEML), a part of the Mahindra Group, has rolled out its new cargo electric three-wheeler targeted mostly at institutional buyers and fleet operators that operate in e-com and logistics spaces.

Unveiling the new 3W here on Monday, Suman Mishra, CEO, MEML said, “The last mile delivery and logistics segment has seen a need for premium and high-quality electric vehicles to enable reliable and cost-effective cargo transportation.’’

She said in five years, owners of Zor Grand would be able save up to ₹6 lakh and ₹3 lakh as compared with diesel and cargo three-wheelers run on CNG, respectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The clutch-free and gear-free Zor Grand comes with the NEMO (Mahindra’s cloud-based platform that supports urban mobility) connected platform for fleet management and better operational efficiency. It also offers a 50Nm torque, driven by 12kW power, and claims a range of over 100 kilo metre per charge.

Zor Grand variants are priced at ₹3.94 lakh, ₹3.90 lakh and ₹3.60 lakh. MEML has already received close to some 15,000 bookings for the product on Monday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

According to Ms. Mishra, a team of over 250 engineers between Bengaluru and Zaheerabad in Telangana worked on the product for a year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
business (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app