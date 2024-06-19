Macawber Beekay to establish three Green Coal projects for NTPC

Macawber Beekay Private Ltd, which is into the waste-to-energy segment said it had bagged three Green Coal projects from NTPC in Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), and Hubbali (Karnataka).

The largest project with 900 tonnes per day (TPD) capacity would come up in Noida whereas Bhopal and Hubbali would have 500 and 400 TPD respectively, the company said in a statement.

Recently, it had commissioned a Green Coal project in Varanasi.

Including the Varanasi project, all the projects will have a combined installed capacity to handle 2400 tonnes of Municipal solid Waste (MSW) per day by August 2025, the company added.

NTPC is expected to get over 800 tonnes of Green Coal per day collectively from the four projects, it further said.

Gautam Gupta, Joint Managing Director, Macawber Beekay said, “In terms of technological enhancements, we are upgrading the existing technology with innovations derived from our experience in Varanasi by continuous research and development.”

“These refinements will not only bolster efficiency but also ensure the seamless integration of these advancements into our operations in Varanasi and the upcoming projects,” he added.

Green coal is charcoal made using MSW through thermal treatment of MSW, technically called torrefaction, which is carried out in an oxygen-deficient environment.

The process uses biomass pellets (produced using agro-waste) to start the combustion process. It also results in the production of some volatile gases which, in turn, are used in heating of dryer & reactor during conversion of MSW into charcoal, thereby keeping emissions to a minimum and making the system self-sustainable, the company said.