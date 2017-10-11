Lupin’s U.S. arm buys Symbiomix

Lupin, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Lupin Ltd. said it had acquired Symbiomix Therapeutics, LLC for a cash consideration of $150 million, including a $50 million upfront and other time-based payments.
In addition, there are sales-based contingent payments.
The acquisition is funded through internal accruals. The transaction closed on Wednesday, the company said.
Lupin had entered into an option to acquire this firm earlier this year.
Symbiomix is a privately held company focused on bringing innovative therapies to market for gynaecologic infections that can have serious health consequences.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor