Lupin to enter digital healthcare space in India

New Delhi

03 June 2021 12:06 IST

Drug major Lupin on Thursday said it will enter the digital healthcare space in India with a focus to provide a digital therapeutics platform for doctors and patients.

In a regulatory filing the company said "the board of directors has approved the company's entry into the digital healthcare space..." The company said it has recently incorporated a new entity in the name of Lupin Digital Health Ltd, as a wholly owned subsidiary, which will undertake this, the filing added.

Lupin, however, did not share any other details about the new venture.

Shares of Lupin Ltd were trading 0.29 % lower at ₹ 1,243.30 apiece on BSE.