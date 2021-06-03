Industry

Lupin to enter digital healthcare space in India

The logo of Lupin, India's No. 2 drugmaker, is seen on the facade of its pharmaceutical plant in Verna, in Goa. File   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Drug major Lupin on Thursday said it will enter the digital healthcare space in India with a focus to provide a digital therapeutics platform for doctors and patients.

In a regulatory filing the company said "the board of directors has approved the company's entry into the digital healthcare space..." The company said it has recently incorporated a new entity in the name of Lupin Digital Health Ltd, as a wholly owned subsidiary, which will undertake this, the filing added.

Lupin, however, did not share any other details about the new venture.

Shares of Lupin Ltd were trading 0.29 % lower at ₹ 1,243.30 apiece on BSE.


