Lupin ties up with China’s Fancoo Pharma

Lupin Ltd., a pharmaceutical company, said it has entered into a partnership with Shenzhen Foncoo Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd (Fancoo) of China to market its generic & complex generic medicines in that country.

This is Lupin’s first partnership arrangement in China.

Dr. Fabrice Egros, President, Growth Markets, Lupin said, “Lupin continues to invest in key growth markets. With China’s growing commitment to affordable and accessible healthcare, Lupin is committed to serving the healthcare needs of the Chinese population by providing high quality generic and complex generic products.”

“We are very excited about our partnership with Foncoo. We will continue exploring additional partnership opportunities in China to leverage our global portfolio including complex generics and specialty medicines,” he said.

Peng Yan, General Manager, Foncoo said, “Foncoo’s successful experiences on importing registration and marketing of the generic formulations and Lupin’s strong capability of making high-quality medicines make our perfect match to each other and our collaboration will most likely have a bright future.”

“We expect that the successful launch of our first product in China will come smoothly and soon. We will also continue exploring more opportunities to work with Lupin for providing more and more high-value and complex medicines to the Chinese physicians and patients,” he added.