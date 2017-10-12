Industry

Lufthansa snaps up 81 planes, 3,000 staff from Air Berlin

Today was the last day for the deal to be closed between Lufthansa and Air Berlin.

Germany’s biggest airline Lufthansa will buy up more than half of the aircraft of its bankrupt competitor Air Berlin, chief executive Carsten Spohr said on Thursday.

On a “great day” for the Frankfurt-based carrier, it will sign a contract to buy 81 of Air Berlin’s 144 planes and take on 3,000 of its 8,500 staff Mr. Spohr said. Thursday was the last day for bidders Lufthansa and Easyjet to close their hoped-for deals.

