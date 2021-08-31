Lucas TVS to build Li-ion battery unit for ₹2,500 cr.

CHENNAI

31 August 2021 23:05 IST

Firm collaborates with U.S.’s 24M Tech

Lucas TVS Ltd. and U.S.-based 24M Technologies Inc. are setting up a ₹2,500-crore factory near Chennai for making semi-solid lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery cells.

The plant, which will produce the battery cells initially for the Indian market, will begin commercial production by the second half of 2023, Lucas TVS said in a statement.

The firm expects to build similar plants throughout India to support the growing energy storage, electric mobility and lead acid battery-replacement markets.

Lucas TVS will be the first to introduce semi-solid lithium-ion batteries produced in India and specifically designed for the Indian market, the company added.

“We believe in investing in next-generation technologies, which is why we chose to partner 24M,” said T.K. Balaji, CMD, Lucas TVS.

“We are confident that their innovative technology will enable us to provide our customers affordable e-mobility, lead acid battery replacement and storage solutions with improved quality and best-in-class safety.”