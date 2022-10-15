Larsen & Toubro Infotech Q2 net rises 23%

IT firm awaits regulator’s final nod for merger with Mindtree

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 15, 2022 21:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI), a technology services digital transformation solutions firm, on Saturday, reported a 23% growth in its second-quarter net profit to ₹679.8 crore.

Revenue grew 28.4% to ₹4,836.7 crore.

LTI is currently waiting for the regulator’s final approval for its merger with Bengaluru-based Mindtree, a company bought by L&T in 2019.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are happy to be on the last leg of the approval process for the LTI-Mindtree merger and are most likely to combine forces by the end of this calendar year. The merged company will bring together complementary portfolios and a large customer base creating extraordinary value for all stakeholders,” said Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Board Member.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
business (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app