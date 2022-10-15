Larsen & Toubro Infotech Q2 net rises 23%

IT firm awaits regulator’s final nod for merger with Mindtree

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI), a technology services digital transformation solutions firm, on Saturday, reported a 23% growth in its second-quarter net profit to ₹679.8 crore.

Revenue grew 28.4% to ₹4,836.7 crore.

LTI is currently waiting for the regulator’s final approval for its merger with Bengaluru-based Mindtree, a company bought by L&T in 2019.

“We are happy to be on the last leg of the approval process for the LTI-Mindtree merger and are most likely to combine forces by the end of this calendar year. The merged company will bring together complementary portfolios and a large customer base creating extraordinary value for all stakeholders,” said Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Board Member.