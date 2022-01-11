Industry

L&T unit bags significant order from NHSRCL

PTI New Delhi 11 January 2022 05:05 IST
Updated: 10 January 2022 22:23 IST

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on said its construction arm has bagged a ‘significant’ order from National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd. (NHSRCL).

The scope of work for the project comprises design and construction of civil and building works for a double-line high speed railway of a length of 8.198 km, L&T said.

The project is scheduled to be completed within 49 months.

