L&T to construct Executive Enclave housing new PMO, asked to complete it within two years

November 25, 2022 05:04 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - New Delhi

The Enclave will house the PMO, the India House conference centre, the Cabinet Secretariat as well as the National Security Council Secretariat

The Hindu Bureau

Work in progress on the Central Vista Redevelopment Project in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has awarded the contract for the construction of the Executive Enclave, which will house the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) among other important installations under the Central Vista project, to Larsen and Toubro Ltd. which has been asked to complete work related to it within two years.

According to the CPWD, the firm bagged the contract at 10.44% below the estimated cost which was put to tender, amounting to ₹1,189 crore. It will have to complete work within 24 months from the date of the award of the tender which was done on November 15.

Initially estimated to cost ₹1,381 crore, the proposed Executive Enclave will be constructed towards the south of the South Block and include the PMO, the India House conference centre, the Cabinet Secretariat as well as the National Security Council Secretariat. 

According to the CPWD, six infrastructure construction firms had submitted technical bids in November, 2021.

The project had received environmental clearance from the Delhi State Environment Impact Assessment Authority in September this year.

