L&T Technology wins $100 million deal from global O&G client

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS), a pure-play engineering services firm, won a five-year engagement which has a potential value of over $100 million from a global oil and gas major, said the company.

Under the engagement, LTTS would be the primary engineering partner for this client and support two of its integrated refining and chemicals manufacturing facilities in the U.S. It would also provide multi-discipline plant engineering activities including site sustenance, discipline engineering, and control automation support for both facilities.

Dr. Keshab Panda, CEO & MD, L&T Technology Services said, “Our focus on multi-vertical, large engagements with customer intimacy, leveraging digital and new age technologies is yielding the desired outcomes. This latest instance of a major customer awarding LTTS a large multi-year programme is a testimony to our global plant engineering expertise.”

LTTS will leverage its in-house digital engineering tools and new-age technology and solutions to optimise project execution and drive efficiency improvements for the customer. The two sites covered under LTTS’ scope are integrated refining, chemical, and polymer complexes and are currently among the top 10 biggest downstream sites in the country, as per a statement.