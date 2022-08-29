L&T Technology Services bags 5-year deal from BMW Group

LTTS will provide high-end engineering services for the company's suite of infotainment consoles

PTI Mumbai
August 29, 2022 21:38 IST

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has bagged a multi-million-dollar deal from BMW Group for the European premier carmaker's hybrid vehicles, a statement said on Monday.

LTTS, as part of the 5-year deal, will provide high-end engineering services for the company's suite of infotainment consoles targeted for its family of hybrid vehicles, the engineering services company firm said in the statement.

LTTS' Near Shore Center provides engineering and R&D services for BMW Group's suite of infotainment consoles and its family of hybrid electric vehicles, it added.

The proximity to BMW Group's campus will enable LTTS' engineers to work on a variety of solutions and offer services in real-time, the company said, adding that the team will be providing services in the areas of software build and integration, infotainment validation and defect management.

"Our transportation engineering services are enabling leading OEMs to build innovative and sustainable vehicles and achieve faster time to market using new age digital technologies," said Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Board Member, L&T Technology Services.

L&T Technology Services is a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro.

This will strengthen LTTS' existing engagement with BMW Group. It is committed to deploying its digital engineering capabilities and assisting with the launch of its new family of hybrid vehicles, Mr. Sinha added.

