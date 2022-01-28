Industry

L&T Q3 net declines 17% sans one-time gain

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (L&T) said consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 31 declined 17% to ₹2,055 crore from a year earlier.

This is on account of an instance of a sale of commercial property in the realty business and gain on divestment from discontinued operations of the Electrical & Automation business (₹14,000 crore) in the corresponding period of last year.

Consolidated revenue grew 11% to ₹39,563 crore.

“The increase reflects an improving project execution momentum and robust growth in the IT&TS portfolio,” L&T said in a filing with exchanges. At ₹ 14,541 crore, international sales accounted for 37% of the total revenue.

The company bagged orders worth ₹ 50,359 crore during the quarter, registering a decline of 31%. The company noted that the year earlier period saw the company securing the biggest-ever EPC contract for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail in the infrastructure segment.

International orders, at ₹20,521 crore, comprised 41% of the total order inflow, with receipt of large-value international orders in the Hydrocarbon Offshore segment, the company said.

The company pointed out that the consolidated order book of the group was at a record ₹3,40,365 crore as on December 31, with international orders having a share of 24%.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2022 11:22:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/lt-q3-net-declines-17-sans-one-time-gain/article38341124.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY