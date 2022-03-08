L&T launches B2B e-com platform to help MSMEs in sourcing industrial products, services

The platform would help MSMEs digitally source their industrial supplies pan-India

Bengaluru

There is a critical need to digitalise supply chains to enhance the overall global competitiveness of Indian industries, especially small and medium enterprises, as the country aspires to become a $5 trillion economy, said S. N. Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, Larsen & Toubro.

To address this market requirement, L&T on March 8 launched L&T-SuFin, an integrated e-commerce platform for B2B industrial products and services.

The platform, designed based on L&T’s expertise in manufacturing and engineering, procurement and construction, would help MSMEs digitally source their industrial supplies pan-India. It would also offer small businesses access to working capital from banks and other financial institutions, said the company in a statement.

The platform already has 15,000 sellers and about 20,000 registered users. L&T-SuFin will host KYC-verified sellers and buyers vetted by L&T and guarantee a last-mile delivery to over 15,000 pin codes. The platform will also provide an online transaction facility for trading products and enabling services with a payment and settlement mechanism that will aid traditional enterprises to take on their newer digital-native competitors, as per the company.